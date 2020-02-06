Modern 3-bed home near Kildare Town with games room for €585,000

This luxurious 3-bedroom detached home close to Kildare Town includes a games room and two workshops for an asking price of €585,000.

‘Tully View, Tully West, Kildare’ extends to a spacious 316 sq.meters of living space with great attention to detail. Standing on a generous site 0.14 Ha (0.346 acres) with large rear garden which makes for an ideal family home.

Inside the property consists of 3 good-sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including master en-suite), an impressive and welcoming entrance hall with feature staircase sets the tone for this stunning residence hallway leads to a magnificent open plan kitchen/dining/living room with bespoke handmaid kitchen units, polished tiled flooring and feature pitched ceiling with wood beams.

There is also an Entertainment/Bar area and large games room with patio doors connecting to rear garden.

Outside the property benefits from spacious gardens and with panoramic views overlooking Irish National Stud. The house is located just 2 minutes from M7 Motorway and Kildare Village and only 10 mins walk to Kildare’s vibrant Market square and all amenities.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact McWey Auctioneers on 045 521 714 and more images at www.daft.ie