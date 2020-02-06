Kildare man found not guilty of careless driving causing death of Sallins teenager Dane Loakman

A jury at Naas Circuit Court has found a man not guilty of a charge of careless driving causing death in a fatal accident in Sallins in 2017.

On Friday, January 31, after a four day hearing, the jury at Naas concluded that William Nelson, 41, of 17 Sallins Bridge, Sallins, was not guilty of careless driving, under Section 52 (1) and 52(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961, causing the death of 16-year-old Dane Loakman on the Clane road at Castlesize, Sallins, on November 27, 2017.

The trial of Mr Nelson, who was represented by solicitor, Matthew Byrne, and senior and a junior counsel, began on Tuesday, January 28. It was presided over by Judge Patrick Quinn.

Evidence was given about Mr Nelson’s driving from Clane towards Sallins and dash cam footage was shown. There was also technical forensic evidence from the gardai and evidence on lighting from SSE Airtricity.

Judge Quinn thanked the jury, acknowledging the difficult aspect of the trial, the verdict on which, came on Dane’s 19th birthday.

The judge also commented on the dignity and good character of Dane’s mother.

He praised the work of Garda Sergeant Fiona Butler who climbed in under a bus to help Dane.