Teenager arrested over stabbing of man at Newbridge train station

Gardaí investigating a serious assault that occurred at Newbridge train station on Friday last have arrested a male juvenile on suspicion of assault causing harm.

The incident led to a man in his 20s receive apparent stab wounds and he was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The male juvenile is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said a man in his late teens was also previously questioned in connection with this assault and an investigation file is being prepared for direction.

A Garda statement added: "Investigations are ongoing."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this assault to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.