TRAFFIC: Emergency services clear overturned vehicle on M7 following earlier crash

Emergency services have dealt with an overturned vehicle on the M7 eastbound between J12 Newbridge and J11 M9 following a crash earlier this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, the crash has been cleared but very heavy traffic remains backed up from before J12.

Motorists are advised to approach with caution.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KILDARE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KILDARE</a> Incident on M7 eastbound. More here: <a href="https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc">https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc</a></p>— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) <a href="https://twitter.com/aaroadwatch/status/1225686790742278144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>