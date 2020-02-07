TRAFFIC: Emergency services clear overturned vehicle on M7 following earlier crash
Heavy traffic remains backed up from before J12
There are traffic delays before J12 due to earlier collision
Emergency services have dealt with an overturned vehicle on the M7 eastbound between J12 Newbridge and J11 M9 following a crash earlier this morning.
According to AA Roadwatch, the crash has been cleared but very heavy traffic remains backed up from before J12.
Motorists are advised to approach with caution.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KILDARE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KILDARE</a> Incident on M7 eastbound. More here: <a href="https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc">https://t.co/PSzIBsNprc</a></p>— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) <a href="https://twitter.com/aaroadwatch/status/1225686790742278144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
