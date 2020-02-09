WEATHER UPDATE: Met Eireann forecast Yellow Wind Warning and Snow/Ice Warning for entire country

Met Éireann have announced a status yellow wind warning and a status yellow snow/ice warning for the whole country, including Co Kildare.

The status yellow wind warning will be in place until midday on Monday.

Met Éireann said: "Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong west to southwest winds over Ireland with mean speeds of 50-65km/h and gusts generally of between 90 and 110km/h, higher in Atlantic coastal areas.

"A combination of Spring Tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding."

The forecaster has also issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for the whole country.



The warning comes into place at 12.01am on Monday and will be in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday. Met Éireann has said "widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. "Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes."

Several sporting events were cancelled today including the Grand National Trials at Punchestown have also been cancelled, with parts of the course unfit for racing following flash floods and 27mm of rain in an hour since 8.30am.