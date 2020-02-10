Kildare Gardai arrest motorist for travelling at dangerous speed of 129km/hr in 'wet and greasy' conditions during Storm Ciara

Yesterday, the Naas Roads Policing Unit detected a car travelling at 129kph in a 60kph zone in wet and greasy road conditions.

According to gardai, the driver was arrested and charged for dangerous driving.

"A penalty fine of up to €5,000 and a 2-year driving ban could result in an upcoming court appearance," said a garda spokesperson.

Kildare motorists are advised to slow down with spot flooding and trees down in some parts of the county in the aftermath of Storm Ciara over the weekend.