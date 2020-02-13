Storm Alert: Dennis is gonna be a menace this weekend for Kildare

The UK Met Office already has Yellow level Weather Warnings in place for Rain and Wind for Storm Dennis on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Eireann is expected to issue Warning levels today or tomorrow.

Met Eireann warned that Storm Dennis will bring a wet and windy day on Saturday with strong southerly winds and widespread heavy rain bringing a risk of flooding.

On Sunday it will turn cold with daytime maximum temperatures of 4 or 5 degrees with showers turning wintry along western coastal areas, further east will stay mostly dry.

Later on a spell of more persistent rain or sleet, with occasional snow on hills and mountains will pass west to east over the country.

The Kildare Weather page on Facebook is predicting a very unsettled weekend ahead as very strong winds associated with Storm Dennis look to affect Ireland.

The Kildare Weather experts added: "Weather warnings are likely to come into effect Saturday into Sunday with possible extensions into Monday.

"Currently looking like we may see gusts up to 110kmh here in Kildare and Greater Dublin.

"Spells of heavy rain too only worsening flooding in areas already affected by Storm Ciara last weekend.

"Certainly anybody with any outdoor plans should pay heed to the forecast and keep an eye out for warnings when issued."