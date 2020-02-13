Kildare man charged in connection with €250,000 Kildangan cocaine find

A man appeared before Naas District Court today in connection with a drugs find in Kildangan.

David Bernes, aged in his 30s and whose address was given as 13 Abbotswood, Kildangan was charged with having drugs for sale or supply. Garda Seamus Doyle said he charged him at 11.44pm last night at Kildare garda station.

Garda Doyle said they found €252,000 worth of cocaine at 13 Abbotswood, Kildangan, on Saturday, February 8. Gardai also found drug dealing paraphernalia.

Sgt Brian Jacob said there were no directions as of yet from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The case was adjourned to April 23 for the DPP’s directions.

There were no objections to free legal aid. Defending solicitor Michael Lanigan handed a statement of means into court.

The gardai had objection to bail and the conditions included the defendant’s bond of €5,000 with €4,000 of this lodged in cash. The defendant has to sign on daily at Kildare staton and cannot apply for travel documents.

He also has to provide a phone number to the gardai.