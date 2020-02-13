Allegations of theft amounting to over €12,000 at Kildare Village

A woman was before Naas District Court on Thursday, February 6 on allegations of theft at Kildare Village.

Angelica Lopez, with an address listed as 18 A Devoy Quarters,Naas, was before the court on 16 allegations of theft between May 27, 2017 and January 24, 2018 including theft of five cash bags amounting to €4,500 and the unauthorised use of the company credit card for personal use at the Kipling store in Kildare Village. The total amount allegedly stolen came to over €12,000.

The court heard that Ms Lopez has since paid back her employer with €2642 left outstanding. Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the allegations were serious and refused jurisdiction. He adjourned the case until May 14, 2020, for a book of evidence.