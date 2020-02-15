Kildare ladies re-scheduled to take on Wicklow on Sunday next
Lilies hope to make it three in a row at Hawkfield
Grace Clifford, captain Kildare ladies
The Kildare team for Sunday's refixed Ladies Lidl NFL Rd 3 game v Wicklow has been named.
The game throws in at 2pm in Manguard Plus Hawkfield and will also be streamed live on the LGFA Facebook page, weather permitting, with commentary from Jerome Quinn and Aisling Holton.
KILDARE: Mary Hulgraine Moorefield; Claire Sullivan Carbury, Lara Gilbert Kildangan Nurney, Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields; Rachel Cribbin Balyna, Dervla McGinn Maynooth, Claire Nugent Sallins; Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown, Grace Clifford Eadestown; Erica Burke Balyna, Lara Curran Milltown, Joanne Deay Clane; Neasa Dooley Castledermot, Grainne Kenneally Eadestown and Niamh Sinnott of Monasterevin.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on