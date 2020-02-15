Kildare GAA fixtures: note changes to weekend fixtures

Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup

Kildare GAA hosting youth event

Note changes to scheduled GAA fixtures this weekend

The following are some changes to the weekend fixtures, along with the games that go ahead as planned.

SATURDAY February 15

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group A

Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Naas 12:00, Ref: Fintan Barrett note date and time change

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A

Venue: Castlemitchell GFC, Castlemitchell V Robertstown 14:00, Ref: Niall Colgan note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group B

Venue: Athy, Athy V Caragh 14:00, Ref: Barry Moore note date and time change

Venue: Rathcoffey, Rathcoffey V Cappagh 15:00, Ref: Liam Herbert note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C

Venue: Kill, Kill V Grangenolvin 14:00, Ref: Anthony Herbert note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B

Venue: Kilcullen, Kilcullen V Sallins 17:00, Ref: Declan Peppard note date and time change

 

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C

Venue: Leixlip, Kilcock V Leixlip 17:30, Ref: Colin Kearney note date, time and venue change


SUNDAY February 16

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group B

Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers GAA Club Kildare Town V Moorefield 14:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Maynooth 14:00, Ref: Raymond Kelly

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group C

Venue: Carbury, Carbury V Athy 12:00, Ref: P.j. Cummins note time change

Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence's GAA V Clane 14:00, Ref: Owen Murphy

 

2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group D

Venue: Sarsfields GAA Club, Sarsfields V Monasterevan 14:00, Ref: Paraic McGivern

Venue: Castledermot, Eadestown V Castledermot 14:00, Ref: Eamonn Kelly note venue change

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A

Venue: Rheban, Rheban V Ardclough 14:00, Ref: David Coady

2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C

Venue: Athgarvan GAA Pitch, Athgarvan V Ballykelly 14:00, Ref: Paul Donnelly

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group A

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Ellistown V Straffan 14:00, Ref: Henry Barrett

Venue: Suncroft GFC, Milltown V Suncroft GFC 14:00, Ref: Jack O Connell note venue change

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B

Venue: Clogherinkoe, Clogherinkoe V Ballymore Eustace 14:00, Ref: P.j. Cummins

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C

Venue: Nurney, Nurney V Two Mile House 14:00, Ref: Stephen Foley

2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group D

Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V St Kevin’s 14:00, Ref: Thomas Smyth 