Kildare GAA fixtures: note changes to weekend fixtures
The following are some changes to the weekend fixtures, along with the games that go ahead as planned.
SATURDAY February 15
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group A
Venue: Raheens, Raheens V Naas 12:00, Ref: Fintan Barrett note date and time change
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A
Venue: Castlemitchell GFC, Castlemitchell V Robertstown 14:00, Ref: Niall Colgan note date and time change
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group B
Venue: Athy, Athy V Caragh 14:00, Ref: Barry Moore note date and time change
Venue: Rathcoffey, Rathcoffey V Cappagh 15:00, Ref: Liam Herbert note date and time change
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C
Venue: Kill, Kill V Grangenolvin 14:00, Ref: Anthony Herbert note date and time change
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B
Venue: Kilcullen, Kilcullen V Sallins 17:00, Ref: Declan Peppard note date and time change
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C
Venue: Leixlip, Kilcock V Leixlip 17:30, Ref: Colin Kearney note date, time and venue change
SUNDAY February 16
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group B
Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers GAA Club Kildare Town V Moorefield 14:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott
Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Maynooth 14:00, Ref: Raymond Kelly
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group C
Venue: Carbury, Carbury V Athy 12:00, Ref: P.j. Cummins note time change
Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence's GAA V Clane 14:00, Ref: Owen Murphy
2020 Europcar Aldridge Cup Group D
Venue: Sarsfields GAA Club, Sarsfields V Monasterevan 14:00, Ref: Paraic McGivern
Venue: Castledermot, Eadestown V Castledermot 14:00, Ref: Eamonn Kelly note venue change
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group A
Venue: Rheban, Rheban V Ardclough 14:00, Ref: David Coady
2020 Europcar Dowling Cup Group C
Venue: Athgarvan GAA Pitch, Athgarvan V Ballykelly 14:00, Ref: Paul Donnelly
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group A
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park, Ellistown V Straffan 14:00, Ref: Henry Barrett
Venue: Suncroft GFC, Milltown V Suncroft GFC 14:00, Ref: Jack O Connell note venue change
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group B
Venue: Clogherinkoe, Clogherinkoe V Ballymore Eustace 14:00, Ref: P.j. Cummins
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group C
Venue: Nurney, Nurney V Two Mile House 14:00, Ref: Stephen Foley
2020 Europcar Keogh Cup Group D
Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V St Kevin’s 14:00, Ref: Thomas Smyth
