Appeal: Woman, 55, missing from Co Wicklow
Gardai have issued appeal to help trace Beatrice Coughlan
Missing: Beatrice Coughlan
Gardaí in Greystones are appealing to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Beatrice Coughlan who was last seen in the Delgany area of Co Wicklow on Thursday, February 13.
Beatrice is described as being 5'3" inches in height with a slim build and long fair hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing dark trousers, black Nike runners, a beige three-quarter length coat and a beige jumper. Her hair was in a ponytail.
Gardaí and Beatrice’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
