Superb 4-bed home near Kildare Town with log cabin for €495,000

This fantastic 4-bedroom detached home close to Kildare Town is sure to appeal to families as it includes bright, spacious accommodation inside, large gardens outside with a log cabin for an asking price of €495,000.

‘Friarstown Lodge’, Kildare, is a superb dormer style family home enjoying approx 166 sq. m (1,787 sq.ft ) of very well proportioned and tastefully presented accommodation to include a fine reception room, a well appointed kitchen with separate dining room,utility/boot room, guest w.c, and on the first floor there are four double bedrooms, family bathroom and with one en suite shower room.

Modern, bright kitchen with all the fixtures



Outside the property includes landscaped gardens on a private site of approx. 0.46 hectares (1.13 Acres). The house is approached via automated electric gates onto tarmac drive is built to professional standards and sweeps to wrap around the house providing generous parking; front garden includes post & rail fence with mature beech hedging to form a paddock; extensive road frontage.

The unique log cabin has plenty of potential and is currently in use as a gym

The rear garden includes an enclosed hot tub, two Steel Tech Sheds, a Timber shed, and there is also a log cabin on the property which is currently being used as a gym.

‘Friarstown Lodge’ is situated in prime location in a sought after area, with close proximity to Kildare & Newbridge rail stations, Curragh Racecourse, Kildare Village & Japanese Gardens.

