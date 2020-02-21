Stylish 4-bed home near Ballymore Eustace on the market for €355,000

This spacious 4-bedroom home is near the edge of the quaint village of Ballymore Eustace and boasts proximity to local amenities for an asking price of €355,000.

‘Broadleas Commons’, Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, is a dormer bungalow over 3 levels, offering spacious living accommodation to any potential purchaser. It has been meticulously maintained by its current owners. With clean lines and modern décor is sure to impress.

Inside the property consists of 4 good-sized bedrooms (including master dressing room), 3 bathrooms, an entrance hall, a bright kitchen/dining area, a utility room, and a sitting room.

Nestled on the edge of Ballymore, this home is within walking distance of the local school, shops and bars. Situated on an elevated site, it benefits from spectacular surrounding views and the gardens are large with ample car parking to the font of the house as well as its own septic tank and water mains.

There is also a lovely kids’ play area in the rear garden which will delight youngsters.

Ballymore Eustace has great community spirit and a vibrant GAA club which will appeal to everyone, with all local amenities just a short walk away.

Viewing is strictly by appointment and for more information contact Kelly Hudson Properties on 045 430336 and more images at www.daft.ie

