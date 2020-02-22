Coffee Morning taking place in support of Naas Musical Society today at 1pm

A coffee morning and bake sale is set to take place today, Saturday 22 February in Naas from 1pm.

Come along to Naas Musical Societys Coffee Morning/Afternoon at 47 Our Ladys Place, Naas, Co Kildare, from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be tea, coffee, cake and more as part of the Naas Musical Society's production of 'Sister Act' which is on in the Moat Theatre, Naas, from 7th to 15th March, 2020.

All are welcome to attend and for more information visit www.naasmusicalsociety.net



