Appeal for elderly Suncroft couple affected by house fire

Several events are being held to help build a new home for an elderly couple whose house went up in flames in Suncroft last month.

The terraced property in Churchview Estate was significantly damaged in the blaze on January 24 last.

The couple have since been accommodated by a family member but are anxious to return to their home once it is repaired.

Rallied around

Chairperson of the Suncroft House Fire Fund, Diane Behan told the Leader that the local community and beyond have rallied around to help the couple.

She said: "We want to organise fundraising activities and accept donations to assist this couple and the community are pulling together to ensure they can return to their home.

"The community of Suncroft have really come together for this.

"There are lots of events planned such as a fun run, a no-uniform day in school and other activities.

“We want to raise what's needed in order to repair the damaged house which wasn't covered by insurance.

“We want to have this couple return to their home where they have lived together for many years.”

A table quiz by Suncroft Ladies Football Club is being held in The Croft Inn on Friday at 8.30pm.

The table quiz will cost €10 a head for a table of four. A raffle will also be held on the night.

Local committee

A local committee has been set up to co-ordinate events and ensure that all money raised will be donated directly to the fund.

For further information on fundraising activities and to donate please contact: Suncroft House Fire Fund chairperson Diane Behan at 087 9198732 or treasurer Catherine Martin at 087 987 2422.