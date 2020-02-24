Weekend of action on the roads for Kildare Gardai with MIT checkpoints

Gardai in Co Kildare participated in a major inter-agency check point operations over the weekend with 5 vehicles impounded for no tax and unaccompanied drivers.

Local gardai took part in interagency Checkpoints with #RSAIreland in Monasterevin and Newbridge, with 5 Vehicles Impounded for no Insurance/Tax/ and Unaccompanied Drivers. Various Defects were also detected on HGV’s by the Road Safety Authority.

On a MIT Checkpoint in North Kildare 2 vehicles were impounded for no Insurance with one motorist arrested for Drug Driving.

On the N7 a Vehicle which was detected speeding - 135/100KMH Zone. Using Active Mobility Device the vehicle was found to be out of Tax for 239 days – Driver had no Insurance to drive this car – Driver also had a Live Bench Warrant.

The driver was arrested and held for court, with the vehicle also impounded.

In Naas with Assistance of Active Mobility Device a vehicle was detected with Tax Expired 664 Days. The driver also had no insurance and the vehicle was impounded.

"Court appearances to follow in all of above cases," said a garda spokesperson.