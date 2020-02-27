Man fined €1,000 for festival drugs at Kildare court

A man who was before the Kilcock sitting of Naas District Court on Tuesday, February 19, for the unlawful possession of drugs was fined €1,000.

Stephen Barrett, with an address listed as Portloman, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, came to the attention of gardai on July 31, 2019, when he was found to be in possession of €50 worth of MDMA.

He was going to Body and Soul festival and bought it to bring with him.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and co-operated with gardai.

He has two previous convictions.

He was given six months to pay the fine.