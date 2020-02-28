Water outage affecting residents in Sallins today, emergency works underway

Kildare County Council has confirmed that emergency works are being carried out to repair a burst watermain which has caused a water outage affecting Sallins.

It is understood that due to a burst water main in Sallins, the water supply will be disrupted today 28th February 2020 from 10.15am until approximately 5pm this evening.

Motorists may also face traffic disruptions this evening due to emergency works being carried out on Main Street, Sallins, with traffic management in place from 12pm to 7pm this evening. Delays are to be expected.

Meanwhile in Leixlip waterworks crew are currently repairing a Burst Watermain on Celbridge Road, Leixlip. Affected areas are Knockaulin Estate, Parts of the Celbridge Road and Parts of Leixlip Village.

A Single line Traffic Management will be in place from 12.30pm until 5pm. Homeowners are warned that areas of Leixlip around Captains Hill may also experience extremely Low pressure which may present itself as a loss of water supply.