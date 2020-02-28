Finished cycle lane must be part of Sallins bypass project — councillor

A completed cycle lane must form part of the Sallins bypass project — before work is finished.

Fears that a section of cycle lane at the Clane side of Sallins and at Osberstown won't be completed as part of the overall project were expressed by Cllr Bill Clear at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

He said a section of cycle lane and footpath about 100 metres long currently ends at Osberstown Road and it needs to be widened to facilitate the lane and path.

“This work needs to be done in tandem with the project,” he said adding that the 1,000 student Naas community College could open without it being in place.

“The whole cycle path scheme will be redundant if this work isn’t done,” he said.

According to Kildare County Council, facilities for pedestrians and cyclists are being provided in accordance with environmental impact statement requirements as part of the project.

The bypass project is proceeding in tandem with the motorway widening project and the Osberstown interchange, which will mean a new junction.

The motorway widening work has been completed and traffic was subject to an 80kph speed limit on part of the route.

The speed limit was imposed to facilitate necessary works at junction 10 (Newhall) and at verges at Newhall and Lewistown.

It is expected that the bypass will be completed and opened in summer.

And when the actual bypass work is done the new interchange and junction at Osberstown will also open.

It’s likely that both the bypass and interchange will open at the same time, though a decision on the final date will be made by the contractor, who is carrying out the work. A contractor representing the company carrying out the work is due to meet Naas Municipal District councillors shortly.