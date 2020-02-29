Kildare Town Men’s Shed receives €500 donation

Kildare Town Men’s Shed has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Kildare Town store team.

The €500 donation was presented to Frank Dillon from the Kildare Town Men’s Shed by Tonia Titova, Aldi Kildare Town’s ‘Charity Champion’.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Nickolai Haller, Aldi Kildare Town Store Manager said: “We are delighted to have chosen Kildare Town Men’s Shed as our Community Grants nomination. The work they do to provide a social hub and workspace for men in Kildare makes a huge difference to our local community.”

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating eight stores in County Kildare, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Kildare have donated over 54,400 meals to local charities to date.