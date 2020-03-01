Kildare property: Spacious Naas three-bed home is new to the market

New to the market, number 27 Finlay Park, Naas, is a most spacious and superbly well-presented three bedroomed semi-detached home, presented to the market in the best of decorative order throughout and favoured with a green area to the front.

This outstanding home further benefits from having a large cobblelock driveway to the front and a well- presented garden to the rear.

The development is located on the Old Caragh Road, with the N7/M7 and Arrow rail link just a short drive and Main Street, Naas within walking distance.

Extras

This A-rated home comes with many extras including high performance Low U-Value windows and external doors, solar panels and a feature sealed wood burning stove.

Accommodation comprises entrance hall, (guest wc off), living room, kitchen/dining area, upstairs a spacious landing with drop down ladder to attic space, three bedrooms (main with en-suite) and bathroom.

This home comes with an asking price of €347,500 and viewing appointments can be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466, info@sfor.ie