Kildare property: Spacious Naas three-bed home is new to the market
Family living: Number 27 Finlay Park is superbly decorated and has well-kept outside spaces
The kitchen dining area at 27 Finlay Park
Leader reportereditor@leinsterleader.ie
New to the market, number 27 Finlay Park, Naas, is a most spacious and superbly well-presented three bedroomed semi-detached home, presented to the market in the best of decorative order throughout and favoured with a green area to the front.
This outstanding home further benefits from having a large cobblelock driveway to the front and a well- presented garden to the rear.
The development is located on the Old Caragh Road, with the N7/M7 and Arrow rail link just a short drive and Main Street, Naas within walking distance.
Extras
This A-rated home comes with many extras including high performance Low U-Value windows and external doors, solar panels and a feature sealed wood burning stove.
Accommodation comprises entrance hall, (guest wc off), living room, kitchen/dining area, upstairs a spacious landing with drop down ladder to attic space, three bedrooms (main with en-suite) and bathroom.
This home comes with an asking price of €347,500 and viewing appointments can be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466, info@sfor.ie
