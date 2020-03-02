Frosty conditions with sunny spells this morning in Co Kildare

It's set to be a cool start to the day with frost and ice will clearing slowly this morning in Co Kildare, with Met Eireann forecasters warning of wintry conditions this week.

It'll be a cold day with a moderate to fresh westerly wind bringing sunshine and showers. The showers will be most frequent in the afternoon, and will turn wintry at times with a risk of hail and thunder. Afternoon temperatures just 4 to 6 degrees.

Winds will gradually ease tonight and showers will mostly die out. Temperatures will fall to between minus 1 and plus 2 degrees with frost and ice forming once again.

TOMORROW - TUESDAY 3RD MARCH

Tomorrow, Tuesday, with see any frost and ice clear slowly and temperatures rise to 5 to 7 degrees from the north of the province to the south. There'll be isolated showers in the morning, becoming more frequent in the afternoon. Mainly moderate westerly winds will increase fresh northwesterly for a time.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

The outlook for Tuesday night is for a dry and clear nigh with a sharp to severe frost. Winds will fall light southwesterly or variable and temperatures are expected to reach as low as minus 4 degrees inland.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, with a risk of isolated showers, and at times turning cloudier in the south with a risk of patchy rain there later. Winds will be light southwest or variable and temperatures in the north will be 5 or 6 degrees at best, up to 7 or 8 degrees in the south.

It'll be another cold night on Wednesday night with temperatures once again well below freezing overnight.