Kildare Joint Policing Committee meeting to take place this evening

Members of the public welcome

The next meeting of the Kildare Joint Policing Committee will take place this evening in the Council Chamber, Áras Chill Dara at 3.00 p.m.

The Joint Policing Committee has 35 members which include members from An Garda Siochana, the local community, elected representatives and and Kildare County Council.

Members of the public are welcome to attend today's meeting.