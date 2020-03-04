Carbury footballer receives Limerick Institute of Technology sports scholarship

Carbury footballer Dean Cummins was among the 56 international athletes to receive the Limerick Institute of Technology Sports Scholarship this academic year.

The recipients were honoured at a special event at LIT, Moylish Campus on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, during which keynote speaker World Rugby Referee and former LIT Sport Scholarship recipient Joy Neville spoke of the value of sports scholarships and the opportunities open to the recipients during their time at LIT.

Supported by sponsors PMI, the LIT Sports Scholarships encourage young athletes to achieve greatness in their chosen sport, while also providing a vast range of off-field supports for their education and mental wellbeing.

In its third year, the new LIT’s Sports Scholarship Programme provides athletic support, focuses on individual welfare, and includes off-field mentoring and education support to its recipients.

This year’s recipients excel at a number of sports including basketball, camogie, hurling, Gaelic football, handball, rugby, kickboxing and swimming.

President of LIT, Prof Vincent Cunnane, described the scholarships as reflective of LIT’s ethos - supporting its students to be the best they can be in their chosen field, while also ensuring they have the skillset and knowledge to succeed long after they graduate from LIT.

Sports stars including international ruby referee Joy Neville, hurling All Stars Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) and Peter Duggan (Clare), and Irish boxer Christina Desmond have previously received this scholarship from LIT.

LIT’s Sports Scholarship programme is now open for applications at lit.ie/sport.