Coronavirus: Visitor restrictions now in place at nursing homes across Ireland

Visiting restrictions have been put in place at nursing homes across the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Umbrella group Nursing Homes Ireland this morning confirmed that no non-essential visiting, children or groups will be allowed in its member facilities.

It said in a statement: "All visitors are asked to contact prior to attending. Visitors should only seek to attend in urgent circumstances and the management reserve the right to impose full restrictions where necessary.

"We urge prospective visitors to nursing homes to be cognisant and understanding of the measure that is required in the interest of resident and staff safety. Older people and people in nursing homes with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable if they contact the virus.

"The virus presents an unprecedented situation for our nursing homes and the care provided within them. Nursing homes are imposing the visitor restrictions in the best interests of residents and staff. We thank people for their understanding and patience during this period of unprecedent challenges presented by Covid19."