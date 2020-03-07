Fewer homeless people in Kildare during January

There were a total of 177 homeless adults in Co Kildare in January, official data shows.

The figures — which dropped from 184 in December and 203 in November — are based on households accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 20-26 January, 2020.

According to the January data, only Dublin (4,600), Cork (426), Galway (313) and Limerick (268) had higher figures than Co Kildare.

The other counties in the Mid East region, of which Kildare is part, are Meath (101) and Wicklow (23).

Overall figures from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show there were 10,271 people in emergency accommodation in January.

That is an additional 540 people, when compared with December’s figures.

According to the latest data the number of homeless adults increased by 388 from 6,309 in December to 6,697 in January.

The number of homeless families also increased — adding a further 152 people to the list.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: “The increase last month is disappointing.

“Over the 12 months in 2019 we saw the number of people in emergency accommodation falling for the first time in many years.

Challenging

“This overall fall in numbers was not always obvious from the month to month figures.

“January has always been a challenging month.

“The challenge now is to continue the overall 2019 trend through 2020.”

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said that the new Government must prioritise an ambitious but realistic programme for solving the homelessness crisis in all regions.