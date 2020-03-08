First ever Pride Parade in Kildare to celebrate diversity

The first-ever Pride Parade in County Kildare will be kicking off this year in Athy on May 31.

Organisers said the parade is a positive new initiative to celebrate the diversity of rural Ireland. The Kildare Pride event is designed to be a day packed with family-friendly events.

A colourful parade will terminate in Athy Town Park where local musicians will be performing. The committee behind this event was formed in October 2019.

Chairperson of the Kildare Pride committee, Julie Buckley said: “We believe Kildare needed a pride festival and parade to show there is support for the community all across Kildare.

“We held a couple of meetings in Clancys of Athy and the ball rolled from there.

“Our committee is people from all walks of life each bringing something completely different to the table.”

Buckley added: “It means the world for me to have this in my home town and especially my county. It's very positive to have a day to celebrate the LGBTI community of Kildare and its allies.”