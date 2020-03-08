Sallins safe crossing call will be assessed by the county council

A safe crossing is needed for pedestrians using the Naas bound bus in Sallins.

According to Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly it’s needed for residents of Osberstown Cottages, Oldbridge and Hunterswood.

She says people currently have to cross a regional road to get the bus and if they want to visit The Waterways “they have to make three crossings.” She told a Naas Municipal district meeting: “This should be done as quickly as possible.”

Kildare County Council said the location will be assessed to establish whether a a crossing can be provided in accordance with technical standards, if there is a need for a crossing and what kind of crossing may eventually be built.