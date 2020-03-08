Canadian Rising Star vet award for Naas woman

A Naas woman has won a prestigious veterinary award in Canada.

Dr Shauna O’Brien, 26, was honoured with the Rising Star Award at the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association’s Conference and Trade Fair held on January 30 at the Westin Castle Harbour Hotel in Toronto.

Dr O’Brien hails from Lakelands. She is a past pupil of St Mary’s College, and graduated from University College Dublin with her veterinary degree in 2017.

She then moved to Canada and started working as a mixed-animal associate vet at North Simcoe Veterinary Services and Midland Veterinary Services.

According to the citation for her award, she has a rapidly evolving skillset, focused on internal medicine but with a talent for surgeries of all kinds.

“She’s also keen to share her love of her profession by working with veterinary students and mentoring new graduates in both medicine and surgery.”

Dr O’Brien recently joined the board of directors for the Georgian Bay Veterinary Association, which provides continuing education for Simcoe County, and she participates in University College Dublin’s veterinary alumni ambassador programme. She also volunteers as a first response veterinarian for Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre and provies beterinary services for the Wye Marsh Wildife Centre.

“It’s a great achievement for Shauna as this award is not given out every year,” said her proud mum Fran.