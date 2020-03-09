Gardaí seeking public's help to locate missing teen from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Chloe Fitzgerald, 16 years, who is missing from the Parnell Square area of Dublin 1 since 03 March, 2020.

She is described as being 5'1", with black hair, of slight build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600.