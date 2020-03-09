Water outage for parts of Celbridge to last until this evening

Scores of homes and businesses in Cellbridge will be without water until at least 4.30pm this evening due to a burst water main.

It is understood that private contractors in Newcastle, Co Dublin have burst a water main belonging to Kildare County Council, crews are currently on site.

"It is expected that all properties and housing estates on the Hazelhatch Road, Celbridge will be without a water supply until approximately 4.30pm today," said Kildare County Council.