Water outage for parts of Celbridge to last until this evening
Burst watermain
Scores of homes and businesses in Cellbridge will be without water until at least 4.30pm this evening due to a burst water main.
It is understood that private contractors in Newcastle, Co Dublin have burst a water main belonging to Kildare County Council, crews are currently on site.
"It is expected that all properties and housing estates on the Hazelhatch Road, Celbridge will be without a water supply until approximately 4.30pm today," said Kildare County Council.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on