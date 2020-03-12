27 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland today

27 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland by Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan.

This escalation represents the biggest one-day jump in cases in this country since the beginning of the outbreak. The previous one-day high was Wednesday when ten new cases were confirmed.

Ireland has now moved from the containment phase to the 'delay' phase of its response to the virus. The first death related to the virus was confirmed in the east of the country on Wednesday.

Tony Holohan said the location of individual cases would not be revealed each day but instead, a breakdown per region would be released and updated daily.

There are now 70 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland and 20 in Northern Ireland.

Earlier on Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a number of measures to stem the spread of the virus, including the closure of all schools, colleges and childcare facilities.