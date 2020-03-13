Cloudy with outbreaks of rain expected for Co Kildare today

It's set to be dry at first with some bright or sunny spells this morning for parts of Co Kildare, although it is likely to be a fairly wet weekend overall according to forecasters Met Eireann.

Becoming cloudier through the afternoon with isolated showers developing. Patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in to southern counties in the late afternoon, extending to all areas by evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Light variable winds will become moderate southeasterly later in the day.

Rain clearing eastwards early tonight, although patchy drizzle or showers will be slow to clear northern counties. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with some clear spells towards dawn. Lows of 3 to 5 degrees, in moderate southeasterly breezes, fresher along coasts.

TOMORROW - SATURDAY

Tomorrow will start off dry with some brightness. Cloud will thicken through the morning bringing outbreaks of rain, which will turn heavy at times.

There will be some drier interludes in the afternoon. South to southwest winds will freshen through the day. Highs of 9 or 11 degrees.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Remaining changeable and unsettled into this weekend.

Saturday night: Outbreaks of rain will become largely confined to southern and eastern counties early on Saturday night with clear spells developing elsewhere. The rain will gradually clear southeastwards overnight but showers will arrive on western and northwestern coasts towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees. West to southwest winds will fall light or moderate in most parts but remaining fresh to strong near west and northwest coasts.

Sunday: Sunday looks set to be a cold and showery day as light to moderate westerly breezes turn northwesterly and freshen. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.