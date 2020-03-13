There are no patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today with the reports from the HSE and INMO that trolley watch figures have drastically dropped nationwide in recent days.

It is understood that 64 admitted patients are waiting for beds nationwide this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 57 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 7 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor said that there had been a dramatic decrease in hospital attendance and admission over the past week, with trolley figures down. Ms O'Connor said that people are only coming to emergency departments when strictly necessary.

Meanwhile, there has been a significant increase in calls to the national ambulance service with calls up 5.3% over the past week and most of this is related to Covid-19.