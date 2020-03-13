Kildare Yarn Bombers encouraging people at home to pick up crocheting

KildareYarn Bombers have this week created face masks from yarn and wool as the coronavirus crisis continues, with Kildare people encouraged to pick up a new hobby if they are forced to self-isolate.

"We are actively encouraging people to pick up a crochet hook and get creative! A ball of wool will occupy children and adults alike during this self isolation period - why lot learn a new skill! We are posting simple ideas of our Facebook this weekend for beginners," they said.

There are plenty of free patterns and YouTube tutorials available for those who want to give crocheting a go!

"We’ve over 50 trees to decorate so no matter what people make, a little Pom Pom or a big scarf, there’s somewhere to display your work. Keep calm and crochet on!"

Every year the creative yarn bombers bring dazzling colours to Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge in June as part of JuneFest.