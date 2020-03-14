JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus company to suspend the operation of most Kildare services from next week

Private bus operator JJ Kavanagh & Sons is to suspend most of its routes from next Tuesday, March 17, due to coronavirus / Covid-19 restrictions.

Several Kildare routes will be affected by the move, including:

TOWNS ROUTES: The 846o Naas to Clane route which also serves Sallins; the 129o Newbridge to Kilcullen route which also serves Athgarvan;

AIRPORT ROUTES: The 737 Naas to Dublin Airport route; the 717 Clonmel to Dublin Airport route serving Athy; the 736 Waterford to Dublin Airport route which serves Castledermot; the 735 Limerick to Dublin Airport route which serves Kildare Village;

COLLEGE ROUTES: The N08 Portlaoise to Maynooth University college route which serves Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Clane; the 736A Carlow to Naas college route which also serves Castledermot and Kilcullen; the N12 Kilkenny to Maynooth University college route which also serves Kilcullen, Naas, Sallins and Clane; the N06 Athy to Maynooth University college route which also serves Kilmead, Ballytore, Kilcullen, Naas, Sallins and Clane; the ICT5 Curragh to Carlow IT route, which also serves Kildare, Monasterevin and Athy;

The 139 Naas to Blanchardstown route which also serves Sallins, Clane, Maynooth and Leixlip will remain operational.

The company said in a statement: "On behalf of all of us in JJ Kavanagh & Sons, we are truly sorry for any inconvenience the Covid-19 crisis may be causing you and your family.

"The safety and the well-being of our loyal staff and customers is our main priority.

"All customers who booked their tickets online and were due to travel in the coming days and weeks we have waived our ‘changed your ticket’ fees to give you flexibility and choice. You can change the ticket up to two hours prior to your journey."