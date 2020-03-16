One patient receiving treatment on trolley at Naas Hospital today

There is just one patient receiving treatment on a trolley at Naas Hospital today, with only 35 patients waiting for beds at hospitals nationwide.

According to the INMO (Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation), 35 admitted patients are waiting for beds today at hospitals across the country. 32 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 3 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

It is understood that 20 hospitals in Ireland have found beds for all patients.

In recent days trolley figures have sharply dropped amid Covid-19 preparations at hospitals across the country.