Jail for drunk man who blocked patrol car in Newbridge

A man who became verbally abusive to gardai and also blocked a patrol car while he was drunk was jailed for three months at Naas District Court on Thursday, March 5.

Sebastian Furman, with an address listed as 807 Pearse Town, Newbridge, came to the attention of gardai on July 12, 2019 on Anne’s Street in Newbridge at 3.55pm.

The court heard that the defendant had been drinking alcohol in the street.

When he was asked to leave the area by gardai he blocked the patrol car and several people, including children coming home from school.

He had been asked three times by gardai to leave the area. He then starting shouting and roaring and blocked the patrol car, the court was told.

The court also heard he was highly intoxicated at the time. He had no previous convictions.

He was arrested and taken to the cells.

“The man made a fool of himself,” said Judge Desmond Zaidan.

“The gardai were only doing their job.”

The court heard that this is the first time the defendant has got in trouble in this country and that this was an 'isolated incidence'.

“When he's drunk he thinks he is super human and when he sobers up he is a quiet as a mouse,” said Judge Zaidan.

He jailed him for three months.