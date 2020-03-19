The Department of Health release a statistical breakdown of confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health and The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed 74 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

These new figures brings the amount of confirmed cases up to 366, in the Republic of Ireland.

Figures released by officials represent the previous day's test results or the test results from midday of the day in question, and therefore represent a lag in real time data.

As of the 271 cases on Monday March 16 2020, The Department of Health offered a statistical break down of figures and points of transmission.

Of the 271 cases notified, 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation. Two thirds of cases are younger than 55 years, with almost one in four cases aged 35 – 44 years.

One in five cases are healthcare workers, with 37% of these cases associated with travel. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129 cases, followed by Cork 48 cases and Limerick 14 cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan stated that "again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role. Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

Counties and number of cases:

Carlow < = 5

Cavan < = 5

Clare < = 5

Donegal < = 5

Kildare < = 5

Kilkenny < = 5

Longford < = 5

Louth < = 5

Mayo < = 5

Meath < = 5

Offaly < = 5

Roscommon < = 5

Sligo < = 5

Tipperary < = 5

Wexford < = 5

Kerry - 6

Waterford - 7

Westmeath- 7

Wicklow- 9

Galway -12

Limerick - 14

Cork - 48

Dublin - 129