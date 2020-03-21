Kildare soldiers awarded for United Nations work

Several Co Kildare members of the Defence Forces serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria were presented with their service medal by Force Commander UNDOF, Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien, last week.

The 130 personnel of the 60 Infantry Group which deployed to their base in Camp Faouar on the Golan Heights last September to provide the mission with the Force Reserve Company, a highly robust, mobile and mechanised element which constitutes a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) capable of responding to any incident throughout the UNDOF area of operation and the unit will rotate in early April.

Kildare medals

Those from the Curragh Camp in Co Kildare who were awarded medals were: Sgt John Mitten (Athy), Sgt Darren Storey (Newbridge), Tpr Matthew Byrne (Naas), Pte Paul Brennan (Kildare Town), BQ Eddie Fearon (Naas), Pte Paul Byrne (Newbridge), Sgmn Darren Smith (Newbridge), Sgt Trevor Howard (Kilcullen).