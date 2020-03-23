Two more Covid-19 patients die in Ireland, as number of cases in Ireland rises to 23

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Monday, March 23 been informed that two patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died. Both patients are male and from the east of the country. This brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to date to 6.

The number of cases in Kildare now stands at 23, a rise on the 20 reported yesterday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 23 March.

There are now 1,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), reveals:

· 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases

· the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

· 239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals;

· 88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out

· 84% of people say they are practicing social distance in a queue

· 71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others

· 75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever and cough, self isolate and call your GP who will guide you.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the National Public Health Emergency Team and we will not hesitate to take more measures where necessary, based on epidemiological evidence and in proportion with Ireland’s experience of this outbreak.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again tomorrow morning, where we will continue to review Ireland’s response and make further recommendations where appropriate.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health; “The key response that every individual can make if they are experiencing symptoms is to self isolate. While we continue to increase testing in Ireland, in line with WHO guidelines, the most important action that can be taken against this virus is isolation and social distancing.”