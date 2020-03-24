Kildare courts: man accused of branding girlfriend with hot knife heated in fire

A young man who allegedly branded his girlfriend with a hot knife and threatened to slash the face of her child was remanded in custody at Athy District Court on Tuesday, March 10.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, came to the attention of gardai on the night of February 22 when it was alleged that he punched his girlfriend, verbally abused her and used a knife that was heated in the sitting room fire to burn her right calf.

It was also alleged that he tried to choke her with a shoe lace.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that the defendant allegedly threatened the six-year-old child of his girlfriend, telling him that he would slice his face with a knife.

BL Aisling Murphy said that the victim has withdrawn her complaint against her client.

She said that her client is only 20 years of age and that although this is a very serious allegation it is his third remand in custody.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that this allegation is against the people of Ireland and not the alleged victim.

“She can withdraw her complaint but the case will still go ahead,” Judge Zaidan said.

“I have a duty to the public.”

He remanded the defendant in custody until March 24 next for DPP directions.