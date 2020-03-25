Frontline Kildare gardaí working 12-hour shifts during Covid-19 crisis

Kildare gardai have issued an appeal to the public to practise good social distancing measures during the coronavirus crisis. This comes as the force is operating a contingency roster, which came into effect on Monday, March 16. Frontline gardaí in the Kildare Division have already begun to work 12-hour shifts.

"An Garda Síochána is putting in place a number of measures to maximize our operational availability and to support other vital public services during the current COVID-19 crisis," according to Inspector Jim Molloy.

All Public Offices of Garda stations remain open. However, if you members of the public need to contact An Garda Síochána, they are asked to use phone or email. Contact details for all Garda stations and key offices are available on www.garda.ie

People can report the theft of property (in certain circumstances) up to a value of €1000 online.

Passports and passport cards may be available using the Online Passport Renewal Service.

The gardai have also issued a reminder to householders to find and write down their Eircodes, as they are an invaluable tool for emergency services to find homes or businesses, especially in rural areas. The Eircode finder is available at https://finder.eircode.ie.

According to Insp Molloy, Community Support Initiatives are ongoing as is liaison with voluntary groups within the Division. "An Garda Síochána wishes to acknowledge all community and voluntary groups who have made contact with An Garda Síochána offering their support and assistance We will continue to work and support these groups and the communities in getting through this crisis. We urge people to respect the warnings and advice offered in respect of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I also urge those who require Garda assistance to continue to make contact with An Garda Síochána. All members of An Garda Síochána currently available are dedicated to the task of keeping the community safe and offering support to the community at this most difficult time. If members of the public require Garda community support, which no other available persons such as neighbours or relatives can provide, they should call their local Garda Station.

"Social distancing is the demand being placed on people today. We ask all people of our community to respond to this call and to ensure that young people and children are also engaging with this request. Now more so than ever we need to be good neighbours and look out for each other. In terms of Garda responses to criminal matters An Garda Síochána will continue to respond to criminal incidents."