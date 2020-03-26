Kildare Post to suspend publication temporarily due to Covid-19 crisis

Due to the current situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, we have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision to suspend the printing of the Kildare Post for the next while.

We would like to thank all our advertisers and our readers across County Kildare for supporting the newspaper.

The Leinster Leader will continue to be published as usual and it will be in shops and newsagents across Kildare each Tuesday. You will also be able to read there some of your favourite style and fashion news, plus popular Kildare Post columnists, for the time being.

The KildareNow.com and LeinsterLeader.ie websites will continue to break daily news and carry the latest Kildare stories, especially as they relate to the coronavirus crisis and how it is affecting our local communities.

Our sales staff is working to assist and answer your queries, and they can be reached at:

Anna Fortune: 086 7288898 and Cathryn Kelleher: 086 7288778 or 045 897302.

To contact our editorial team, email editor@leinsterleader.ie or call 045 897302.

We would like to wish all our readers and advertisers the best during this current crisis.