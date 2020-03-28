Motoring: New electric Renault Zoe at Joe Mallon Motors in Naas

The 100% electric New Renault Zoe Z.E. 50 has arrived in Joe Mallon Motors with an extended range of 395km, greater performance, a completely redesigned interior, a fresh new exterior look and the most flexible charging on the market, priced from €26,990 including SEAI grant.

Renault Ireland brand ambassador and broadcaster Doireann Garrihy was recently on hand to announce the arrival of New ZOE on Irish shores.

Priced from €26,990 with three generous trim levels, the third generation New Zoe is the most affordable electric car in Ireland with 395km range — saving customers €9,000 versus other long-range electric cars. Zoe has been the best-selling electric car in Europe since its launch.

Customers can now take exclusive test drives at Joe Mallon Motors, giving them the chance to get into New Zoe and experience it for themselves.

There are three trim levels available with the New Zoe – starting with entry-level Play, Iconic and GT Line.

New Zoe comes with a more powerful 52kWh battery, a new R135 (135 hp) motor alongside the current R110 (108 hp) motor, a completely redesigned interior with premium materials and customisable 10-inch TFT instrument cluster as standard, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new front-end treatment with revised bumpers, more sculpted bonnet, chrome grille inserts and ‘holographic’-effect Renault diamond logo, and full LED headlamps as standard across the range.

New Zoe can also avail of fast 50kW Direct Current (DC) charging for the first time - 50 kW fast charging can add around 145km of range in as little as half an hour. Zoe remains the only car with standard 22kWh AC charging capability through the Chameleon Charger — making Zoe by far the most suitable electric car for Ireland's public charging network.

Renault are rewarding customers for choosing a cleaner, lower emissions car with Renault Carbon Rewards on New Renault Zoe. Customers are guaranteed savings of €3,500 on New Zoe with €1,000 Carbon Cashback and 2.01% APR (saving customers €2,500 on interest payments compared to high street banks). This offer is available at Joe Mallon Motors until March 31 next.

