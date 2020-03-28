Kildare Property Watch: Exceptionally charming Kilcullen home for €1.35m

The Mill House in Kilcullen has come on the market with an asking price of €1.35 million

The home is a five-bedroom detached 330 sq m property, an exceptionally charming, beautifully appointed and elegantly presented mid 19th century cut stone house.

The property comes with 23 acres of post and railed paddocks, six horse boxes in old stone barn, a tennis court, mature lawns and gardens in a picturesque countryside setting within easy access of Dublin.

The home is situated just off the M9 with access to Dublin, and Newbridge, Naas and Kildare can be reached within 10 to 15 minutes.

The area is very well served with excellent primary and post primary schools and Ballyshannon National School is within walking distance of The Mill House.

This substantial stone built house sits on an elevated mature setting with southerly aspect overlooking the gardens and post and railed paddocks. It is completely private and is accessed off the R418 via private tree lined gravelled avenue with electric gates.

This five bedroomed house is in excellent condition and includes c.330 sq. m. (c.3,552 sq. ft.) of stylishly proportioned bright and spacious accommodation.

The house has been seamlessly extended and tastefully restored to embrace modern technology while retaining the charm and character of a period country home.

Outside, it features a large kitchen garden with a tennis court, and a stone barn with six loose boxes.

The ground floor features an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, reception room, garden room, bright, spacious country kitchen and a utility/scullery.

Two bedrooms are ensuite, including the master suite, and there is also a family bathroom plus a walk-in hotpress.

For more information, call Jordans on 045 433550.