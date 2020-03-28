What are the essential retail outlets that can remain open during Covid-19 restrictions?

The following is a list of retail outlets that can remain open during Covid-19 restrictions

1. Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores

2. Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses

3. Pharmacies/Chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services

4. Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

5. Fuel stations and heating fuel providers

6. Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding

7. Laundries and Drycleaners

8. Banks, Post Offices and Credit Unions

9. Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, Personal Protective Equipment, for example)

Essential Retail Outlets must implement physical distancing measures:-

1. Ensure adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants in line with public health guidelines

2. Only let people into the store in small groups and ensure spaces are not crowed.

3. Manage queue control inside and outside the door to maintain necessary physical distance.

4. All Essential Retail Outlets are encouraged to provide online services where that is possible and appropriate to minimise footfall.