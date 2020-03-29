Kildare Property Watch: Spacious Naas ground floor apartment

Number 31 The Waterfront, Naas, is a spacious one bedroomed ground floor apartment that extends to 49m2 approximately.

The property has beautiful views of the canal and is situated only a short walk from Naas town centre.

This lovely apartment is in a gated community and comes with designated parking.

It is superbly presented and the accommodation comprises entrance hall, living and dining area, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

The property comes with an asking price of €159,000 and is available for viewing with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466, info@sfor.ie