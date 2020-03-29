Kildare Property Watch: Family-friendly dormer bungalow in Naas for sale at Kerdiff Park in Naas

Number 11 Kerdiff Park is a lovely four-bedroomed detached dormer bungalow in a most ideal location in Naas.

Situated in a family friendly estate, with Monread Park on the doorstep, it is within walking distance of most Naas schools, both primary and secondary.

It is a short stroll to the local leisure centre, creche, cinema, GAA and the Monread Shopping Centre, while also being just 20 minutes’ walk from the centre of Naas town.

For the commuter, this is an ideal spot, with easy access to the newly improved N7/M7 and just a 25 minute walk to the Arrow rail station in Sallins.

The property comprises entrance hallway, living room, family room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest wc, bedroom four. Upstairs there are three bedrooms (one en-suite) and family bathroom.

This fine property extends to 139m2 and comes with an asking price of €365,000.

Appointments for viewing or requests for further information on the property can be made by contacting selling agents Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie